Less than a week before the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and Los Lotharios/Los Garza member Angel Garza has sent a cryptic message out on social media.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, during the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, to send his message. “Apparently, good behavior doesn’t get you anywhere,” he wrote, along with a thinking face emoji.

It's unclear what he meant by this. One fan commented on his post, speculating that a heel turn was coming for Los Garza (Garza and Berto). Someone else applauded his effort to be heard and receive a “push,” saying, “I appreciate the effort to make some noise and try to get a push.”

Of course, fans will have to wait and see what Garza's intentions are with his post. Talking about “good behavior” can be interpreted as him being tired of falling in line. He hasn't wrestled since Los Garza took on Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) during an untelevised house show on Dec. 28, 2025. There's also a chance that it's part of a storyline.

Angel Garza's WWE career

Garza joined WWE in 2019, and he hasn't looked back since. Before his career in WWE, Garza had stints in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and Impact Wrestling.

WWE has a working relationship with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Los Garza won the AAA World Tag Team Championship at Triplemanía Regia 3 on June 15, 2025. They would hold the titles until Triplemanía 33 on Aug. 16, 2025.

When Garza first joined WWE in 2019, he joined NXT. He won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship from Lio Rush within his first year with the promotion.

In 2020, Garza was called up to the main roster. He began teaming up with Andrade, forming a tag team with him. In 2021, Garza would form a tag team with his cousin, Humberto Carrillo, who now goes by Berto.

They aligned with Santos Escobar at one point, doing the heel's dirty work. Together, they make up Legado Del Fantasma. The faction formerly included Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, and Elektra Lopez.