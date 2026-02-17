Some fans were quick to notice WWE star Montez Ford‘s weight gain recently, and his wife, injured Superstar Bianca Belair, may be somewhat responsible.

Belair and Ford co-posted a Valentine's Day post on Instagram. They participated in a photoshoot for the holiday, donning matching red jackets.

“Sorry for the (weight)… lol wait. I been feeding him good so I thought I would feed yall too,” Belair wrote, joking about his weight gain. “Happy Valentine’s Day -The Crawfords.”

Did WWE star Bianca Belair's husband Montez Ford gain weight?

Recently, the Street Profits (Ford and Angelo Dawkins) made their return to the ring during NXT untelevised house shows. Fans were quick to notice Ford's change in appearance.

Montez Ford is bulking up 😳 pic.twitter.com/yxKl6RKG69 — Wrestlelamia.com (@wrestlelamia) February 8, 2026

Article Continues Below

He appeared to have put on some weight. Of course, photos were taken on cell phones, so it's always important to take everything with a grain of salt. Given Belair's recent comments, though, it appears he did put some weight on.

Even if he has gained some weight, Ford remains as athletic as ever. His most distinguishing in-ring trait is his athleticism, especially with his high frog splash maneuver.

While Ford recently returned to WWE, Belair is still on a hiatus. She has not competed in a match since WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. Belair suffered a finger injury that has kept her out for almost a year.

She did return ahead of the second-ever Evolution PLE in July 2025. Belair served as a special guest referee for the match between Jade Cargill and Naomi, two of her former tag team partners.

Belair and Ford are one of WWE's most high-profile couples, right up there with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. In 2024, they starred in Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, a reality series.

Belair is best known as the “EST of WWE.” She is a former three-time world champion and has held the Women's Tag Team Championship with the likes of Cargill and Naomi. She also won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble. Ford, meanwhile, has won main roster tag team gold three times with Dawkins.