During a recent interview, WWE star Bayley revealed that she wanted to do a romance angle, and an NXT star Ashante “Thee” Adonis has thrown his name into the running to take part in the storyline.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet (around the 32:40 mark), Bayley talked about her future goals in WWE, which included a romance storyline “someday.”

“I just want to do everything in wrestling,” Bayley revealed. “That's how I always thought. I wanna be a bad guy; I wanna be a good guy; I want to be in a faction; I want to be in a tag team; I want to be a singles wrestler; I want to be in a romantic love angle someday. I want to be able to do everything because there [are] so many different things we can do in this crazy world.”

After the interview circulated, WWE NXT star Adonis took to X, formerly Twitter, to pitch himself to be involved. “Hey [Bayley,] I Heard You Are Looking For Romance,” he wrote with a red rose emoji.

As of the time of this writing, Bayley has not responded to Ashante “Thee” Adonis' post. We will have to wait and see if WWE chooses to do a romantic angle with Bayley and who it would be with.

Bayley is coming off a disappointing WrestleMania 41. She was written off the card after a backstage attack left Lyra Valkyria without a tag team partner. A returning Becky Lynch took Bayley's spot.

One year earlier, Bayley was in a high-profile feud over the Women's Championship with Iyo Sky, her former Damage CTRL stablemate. However, her stock slowly dipped over the next year.

Who is WWE NXT star Ashante “Thee” Adonis?

Adonis debuted in WWE in 2019, taking part in a match on Monday Night RAW. In 2020, Adonis was signed to a WWE contract. During his time in NXT, he joined the Hit Row faction.

Hit Row was eventually elevated to the main roster in 2021. About a month after their main roster call-up, Hit Row was released from the company.

Nearly another year later, Hit Row was re-signed to WWE. However, one member of the group, Swerve Strickland, did not return with them as he is a part of AEW.

Top Dolla of Hit Row was released from WWE in September 2023. B-Fab was retained, but she and Adonis went their separate ways. B-Fab got involved in Bobby Lashley's faction with the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), the Pride, and is still on Friday Night SmackDown's roster.

Adonis has since returned to NXT, forming a tag team with Cedric Alexander. He has also appeared in TNA after the company's collaborative deal with WWE was announced.