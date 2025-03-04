In a now-deleted post, WWE star Becky Lynch called out CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, following the former's heated promo about Seth Rollins.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her reaction to Punk's promo. Lynch quote posted an image of Punk and Roxanne Perez's matching outfits at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE. Punk and Perez are friends, but Lynch seemed to use this against him.

“Catching up on RAW…” Lynch's reply began. “I don't think I'm the one who needs to come get MY man.”

Hours later, Lynch deleted the post. It is unclear why she did, though Lee not being in WWE may be a reason for it. Unless Lee plans to come back and wrestle Lynch, it does not make sense to call her out.

On the March 3, 2025, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Punk was irate following Elimination Chamber. It came after Rollins cost Punk the Elimination Chamber match by delivering a Curb Stomp to him after being eliminated.

“Becky Lynch, you better come and get your man because if I do before you do, I'm gonna put him in a wheelchair!” Punk warned Lynch.

Rollins then came out, and the two brawled throughout the arena. They are likely on a collision course for a WrestleMania 41 showdown.

However, they will first face in a Steel Cage match on the March 10, 2025, edition of WWE RAW on Netflix. Adam Pearce announced the matchup, which will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. So far, Punk and Rollins have faced once during their feud. Punk won their first encounter during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

Why did WWE star Becky Lynch call out CM Punk's wife?

Lynch calling out AJ Lee would usually indicate an impending feud between them. However, Lee has not wrestled in nearly a decade since 2015, and it does not seem likely she will ever get back in the squared circle.

The wear and tear of wrestling left permanent marks on Lee. She suffered damage to her cervical spine during her career, so retirement was a smart move.

However, her husband, Punk, was also thought to be retired from in-ring action as well. He left WWE in 2014 before pursuing MMA.

He returned to wrestling in 2021, joining AEW. After a couple of years with them, Punk was fired from the company in 2023. He subsequently rejoined WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, which took place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Since rejoining WWE, Punk has competed in two Royal Rumbles, an Elimination Chamber match, and a Hell in a Cell match. He had an acclaimed feud with Drew McIntyre in WWE, which consisted of a trilogy of matches between SummerSlam and Bad Blood.

Punk recently tried to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 by winning the Elimination Chamber. He was in the final two with John Cena, who defeated him by making him pass out. He lost in controversial fashion, thanks to Rollins.