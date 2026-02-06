Almost four years after suffering a career-threatening injury, Big E has now finally come to terms with his retirement prospects. Sidelined from the in-ring for the past few years, E never ruled out his retirement chances and instead always kept them alive.

However, recently speaking to Compas On The Beat, Big E finally doubled down on his retirement decision and confirmed hanging up his boots, after an in-ring career that lasted almost 13-years, and included multiple title reigns.

“I'm content. In wrestling, they always say ‘never say never', but right now I'm retired, and that for me is it. I'm focused on other things right now,” Big E answered when asked about the current stage in his career.

Big E suffered a brutal injury after taking a suplex from Ridge Holland at ringside in Mar. 2022. It marked his final in-ring match, and shortly after, E was taken away from all active storylines and pushed into a more on-screen role, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods continued their own journey.

Big E discusses current WWE role

In the same interview, Big E opened up in detail about his current WWE role away from the squared circle and in-ring action.

“It has been good, it’s something I really enjoy. It’s something I didn’t think I necessarily was going to do when my career was over, but it has been a blast, man. I get to be a part of what we’re doing in WWE, and do it in a different way. I’ve really enjoyed being a part of helping people be more informed about what they’re about to see, or what they just saw, and it has helped prepare me for other roles in broadcasting as well,” he concluded by claiming that while this role was not on his radar, he is currently enjoying it.