While fans have patiently waited for Big E's WWE return for years after his scary neck injury, it does not appear the former world champion is getting his hopes up.

During an appearance on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? podcast, he acknowledged immediately that he thinks his career is in the rearview mirror.

“My career is kind of behind me,” Big E said. “I'm someone who is appreciative. I think I had a really good career, and I'm proud of it.”

He felt somewhat out of place after McMahon called him a bucket list interview for the show. She has had celebrities like former LSU gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, amongst others, on the show previously, who are bigger names than he is. McMahon then explained why she wanted him on the show.

“It's because of who you are as a person,” McMahon said. “And you have the most beautiful story, and the things you have overcome, and who you are now and where you are in your life, that journey is remarkable, and how much kindness you show to people and how much love you give all the time, entertaining people all over the world. I mean, that's why we wanted you on this podcast, it's because of you.”

WWE star Big E's neck injury happened almost 4 years ago

In March 2022, Big E competed in a match on Friday Night SmackDown, and he was injured after a suplex delivered by Ridge Holland.

He suffered a broken neck, and he has not competed in the ring since. Still, he remains part of WWE as an analyst and host of certain shows.

Big E would reunite with his New Day stablemates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in December 2024 on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

It was meant to be a celebration of the group's formation a decade earlier. However, the New Day turned heel on Big E, effectively kicking him out of the group. That was his last notable appearance in WWE as an on-screen talent.

Throughout his career, Big E won the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and a Money in the Bank ladder match in 2021. Additionally, he won eight Tag Team Championships with his New Day stablemates.

His Money in the Bank contract win earned him his first WWE Championship. Big E beat Bobby Lashley to win the title, and he held it for 110 days before losing it to Brock Lesnar.