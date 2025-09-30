It may be a while before WWE sees Brock Lesnar again following his decimation of John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.

Fightful Select (via Wrestling Headlines) reports Lesnar will be stepping away from WWE “for a while” after his first match in over two years at Wrestlepalooza.

So, he came back to beat Cena one last time before the 17-time world champion hangs it up in December 2025. Now, fans will have to wait and see when he comes back.

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

More than likely, Lesnar will be back in time for the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE, which is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 31, 2026. This marks the first time the annual event will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Lesnar is usually. a part of WrestleMania season. So, he will likely be part of events like the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber.

It is unclear what the future holds for Lesnar. He came back from a two-year hiatus to beat Cena in under nine minutes at Wrestlepalooza. This was not the first time he dominated Cena, but it does appear to be the last.

There are several dream matches on the table if Lesnar is back for the long haul. He has yet to face young stars like Gunther, Bron Brakker, and Oba Femi.

Lesnar was absent from WWE for over two years before making his return at SummerSlam on August 3, 2025. He had not been seen in the company since the SummerSlam event two years earlier.

During his time away, he was named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. That prolonged his hiatus, and it was unclear if he would ever come back after that was revealed.

However, he was cleared by WWE's legal team to return. So, he came back to have a brief feud during Cena's retirement tour. Now, he will be on another hiatus until WWE needs him back.

Throughout his WWE career, Lesnar is a 10-time world champion. Additionally, he has won two Royal Rumbles, a Money in the Bank ladder match, and the King of the Ring tournament in 2002. He is also a former UFC Heavyweight Champion.