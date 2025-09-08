Clarity has arisen with Brock Lesnar's WWE return in regards to his contract and the situation leading up to it. He had been absent from WWE since SummerSlam in August 2023.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cageside Seats) revealed Lesnar has signed a new deal for “very limited dates.” This tracks, as he has only made one appearance since his return at the 2025 SummerSlam.

Additionally, Meltzer revealed details about his absence (via Sports Illustrated). Lesnar was paid during his hiatus after they “stopped using him.” That contract eventually expired, and WWE signed him to a new deal.

“He was getting paid on his prior contract long after they stopped using him, but that deal did expire and he actually was a free agent for months until the new deal was signed,” said Meltzer. “They couldn't extend the prior deal due to injury like with others because he wasn't injured[,] and it was their choice not to use him.”

Brock Lesnar's “very limited dates” WWE contract

Lesnar having a “limited dates” contract is nothing new to fans. WWE has frequently used Lesnar is spurts between big events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Currently, WWE is building towards its first PLE on ESPN+, Wrestlepalooza. Lesnar will face John Cena for (presumably) the last time in their careers. Cena is winding down his farewell tour, and he will run it back with one of his greatest rivals.

At the 2025 SummerSlam, Lesnar made his return after nearly two years away. He attacked Cena following his match against Cody Rhodes, during which he lost the WWE Championship back to the “American Nightmare.”

Over a month later, Lesnar made his return to WWE during the September 5 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He interrupted a United States Championship match between Cena and Sami Zayn, delivering F5s to both competitors.

After his attack, Lesnar issued a challenge to Cena for Wrestlepalooza. Fans will have to wait and see if Lesnar will come back before his match against Cena on September 20.

With his “very limited dates” contract, it remains to be seen how long Lesnar will be back for. Perhaps he is gearing up for more feuds after his program with Cena. It may just be a while in between matches.