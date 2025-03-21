While on his hiatus from the ring, 10-time WWE world champion Brock Lesnar has changed his look.

A fan allegedly recently ran into Lesnar recently. The picture has been making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter. While he was donning his signature cowboy hat, he appeared to have trimmed up his beard. As fans in the comment pointed out, Lesnar somehow looks younger than ever.

“Bro looks a lot younger than his actual age,” one fan commented. Another asked about his cowboy hat, asking, “Why [does] he always wear that hat?”

Recent picture of Brock Lesnar with a Fan. pic.twitter.com/10W6WQWxMT — Ceaser Wrestling (@CeaserWrestles) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

It is unclear when the picture is from. Recently, he was also seen in public in a steakhouse in Austin, Texas. While there, a fan asked if he was going to return to WWE, to which he replied, “We'll see.”

If Lesnar ever returns to WWE, it is unknown if he will keep the current look he has. When he returned to the company in 2021, he debuted the current look he has with the beard and ponytail.

When he wasn't wrestling, he would frequently show up to shows in jeans and flannel shirts. He would also wear cowboy hats as he is in the recent picture.

Brock Lesnar's new look and potential WWE return

Who knows if Lesnarwill ever come back to WWE? He has been laying low during his hiatus, and his professional wrestling future is uncertain. He remains a part of WWE's online roster, and he is a special attraction whenever he comes around.

However, being linked to the Janel Grant lawsuit of Vince McMahon dampers most of those hopes. Initially, Lesnar's name was not named. It was later revealed that he was involved and the WWE Superstar implied in the lawsuit.

That could spell trouble for any hopes of his return. If he does, we will have to see if he still retains his current look. His trimmed-up appearance is similar to the look he debuted at SummerSlam 2021.

If he never comes back, Lesnar will have closed out his career by putting Cody Rhodes over, who is now the Undisputed WWE Champion. He helped rebuild Rhodes after his devastating loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

They had a trilogy of matches beginning at Backlash in May 2023. Rhodes stole the win from Lesnar, and the “Beast Incarnate' won their second bout.

Their rubber match occurred at SummerSlam in August 2023. Despite Lesnar dominating most of the match, the “American Nightmare” overcame the odds and won. Afterward, Lesnar shared a touching moment with Rhodes, raising his arm, signifying a passing of the torch.

Since coming back in 2021, Lesnar has feuded with top names like Reigns and Rhodes. He also had brief feuds with Bobby Lashley and Omos during his latest run with WWE.