The Undertaker’s WrestleMania winning streak is one of the greatest accomplishments in the history of professional wrestling. Winning 21 consecutive matches at WWE’s biggest event will never be replicated. The Undertaker saw his unbeaten run extend over three decades, facing numerous big names along the way.

As time passed, it became a mission for superstars to end the Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. Each year, his matches would revolve around whether his opponent could finally end his streak. As each WrestleMania came and went, fans continued to believe his streak would never be broken. It became a unique attraction and a staple for WrestleMania as it grew.

Why would WWE ever put an end to The Undertaker’s winning streak? It became a part of his legacy. Whenever you think of The Undertaker, you think of his WrestleMania winning streak. Because it kept growing, fans never expected the streak to end. If it were to end, the perfect opponent would have to beat him. Nine years later, fans still question whether brock lesnar was the right guy to break The Undertaker’s streak.

Lesnar is a freak of nature and arguably the most dominant WWE superstar of all time. Lesnar brings legitimacy to wrestling and strikes legitimate fear into his opponents. When comparing the two, it makes sense that Lesnar defeated The Undertaker. The Undertaker didn’t have much left in the tank at the time, and Brock Lesnar was at his peak. It honestly wouldn’t have made sense if The Undertaker had beaten Brock Lesnar instead.

Matt Hardy talked about Brock Lesnar handing The Undertaker his first loss at WrestleMania on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Nine years later, Hardy believes Lesnar was the right guy to end the streak.

“I think Brock is the guy that should have beat him. On top of Brock being such a legitimate badass [by] beating him, they got so much greatness out of Brock over the next ten years or so. So yeah, I think it was a good call.”

Matt Hardy makes a great point about why WWE made the right decision. WWE used this victory to catapult Brock Lesnar into an unbeatable beast who went nearly untouched for a year. After defeating The Undertaker, Lesnar became one of the most hated and dangerous WWE superstars, and he still is to this day.

On the other hand, other WWE legends have a different view on it. Years ago, Jim Ross spoke about WWE deciding to end the streak and voiced his displeasure over it.

“I was not for it when Undertaker’s streak [was] ended by Lesnar. Not a knock on Brock, just simply I thought that was such a unique calling card. It was so unique and special, all pointing to the biggest event of the year. So Undertaker’s undefeated streak was always in place, it was always something for somebody to shoot for. It became an issue. … Here we’re talking in 2021, the month of February, I’m thinking I still wish he was undefeated.”

Let’s be honest: did Brock Lesnar need to defeat The Undertaker and break his unfathomable undefeated streak? My answer to that is no. If WWE ever wanted somebody to end the streak, they should’ve gone with an up-and-coming talent who could’ve used this victory to elevate him to superstardom. Superstars like Bray Wyatt or Roman Reigns would’ve benefited more from defeating The Undertaker than Brock Lesnar.

That being said, WWE did a phenomenal job making Brock Lesnar the biggest star in the company after defeating The Undertaker. WWE could have had Lesnar go back to being another superstar on the roster, but they took advantage of the heat he had and turned him into a monster. This victory elevated Brock Lesnar into the world championship picture and became the most dominant champion in recent history. In the years that followed that infamous match, Brock Lesnar won a world championship on seven occasions. Lesnar took advantage of the victory to cement himself as one of the greatest WWE superstars in history. At least WWE ensured that The Undertaker losing meant something in the long run.

It will always be a debate whether The Undertaker’s streak should’ve come to an end or not. Some fans will always be upset that he lost, while others are fine with Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker’s legendary streak. Whether it was Brock Lesnar or somebody else, it was likely that The Undertaker’s streak would’ve come to an end at some point.

