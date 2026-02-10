A new update has been shared on Bron Breakker's eventual WWE return from his recent surgery to repair a hernia injury, and fans may want to hold their breath.

In a new update from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (via WrestleTalk), it was reported that there's currently “no timetable for a return.” Breakker will eventually “come back,” but he will “be out for a while.”

“He'll be out for a while, as far as how long though, nobody's really given me a timetable,” Meltzer said. “Could be 12 weeks, could be six months at worst, probably not that long[,] but again, I don't know the details.”

Unfortunately, Breakker's “situation was worse than the regular surgery,” and Meltzer called it a “major operation.” This could complicate things regarding his immediate future.

During the Feb. 9, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW, the Vision's Paul Heyman addressed Breakker's injury, playing it up as career-threatening. However, that is likely being said to play it up for WWE audiences, making his eventual return more epic.

Will Bron Breakker miss WWE WrestleMania 42 with his hernia injury?

There is a chance Breakker will miss WrestleMania 42 if Melzter's latest report is accurate. There is still about two months to go before WrestleMania 42, but if he's out six months, there's a chance he's not back until around the build-up to SummerSlam.

Fans will have to sit tight and wait for any updates regarding Breakker's status for WrestleMania 42. He was bound for a marquee match at the show, but now that appears to be up in the air.

Breakker was likely on a collision course with Seth Rollins. Rollins created the Vision faction that Breakker now leads alongside Paul Heyman.

However, after Rollins suffered a shoulder injury at Crown Jewel in October 2025, he was kicked out of the group. He hasn't been inside a WWE ring since then. He will be back at some point or another and will likely feud with Breakker whenever he does.