Unfortunately, just two months out from WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, young rising Superstar Bron Breakker has suffered an injury that is “serious” enough to require surgery.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (via Sports Illustrated) reports that Breakker had surgery to repair a “serious hernia.” According to Sports Illustrated's report, the recovery time is “anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks,” so Breakker should be back in time for WrestleMania 42.

It's unknown when the injury occurred. He hasn't wrestled in over a week, so perhaps it happened during his last match. Perhaps WWE will address his status during the Feb. 9 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Will Bron Breakker miss WWE WrestleMania 42 after getting surgery to repair his injury?

Luckily, it appears Breakker will be good to go for WrestleMania 42 in April. The event is set to take place from Apr. 18 to 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There's never a good time for an injury to occur, but Breakker should be able to recover in time for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Breakker last wrestled during the 30-man Royal Rumble on Jan. 31, 2026. He was the second entrant in the match, but his time in the battle royal was brief. He lasted a matter of seconds after a masked man attacked him as he was making his entrance. Oba Femi took advantage of this, throwing Breakker over the top rope once he entered the ring.

If Breakker is available for WrestleMania 42, all signs point to him facing Seth Rollins, his former Vision stablemate. Rollins is currently on a hiatus with a shoulder injury suffered in October 2025.

The injury suffered by Rollins forced WWE to pivot with its creative plans. He was abruptly kicked out of the Vision, a stable he created alongside Paul Heyman.

Since then, Breakker has taken over as the leader of the group. Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory make up the rest of the group's lineup.