With less than a week left for WWE WrestleMania 42, fans believe they might have spotted the roots of a huge return. Days after winning the 2026 Elimination Chamber, fans saw Randy Orton turn heel on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Since then, Orton has maintained his evil persona and gone after several babyface characters, including Matt Cardona and his WrestleMania rival, Cody Rhodes. For weeks now, Orton has also been consistently teasing a mysterious wrestling “royal family” member. Speaking with an unknown figure on a phone call, Orton hinted at the potential return of a member from one of wrestling's prestigious families.

Both Orton and Rhodes hail from iconic wrestling families. Back during Rhodes' early days, he was a part of The Legacy faction with Orton, and Ted DiBiase's son, Ted DiBiase Jr. Although after DiBiase Jr. became involved in a legal battle, all chances for him showing up on WWE slowly faded away.

However, days after getting proven not guilty in the fraud case, a video is now going viral showcasing DiBiase Jr. potentially teasing his WrestleMania 42 appearance in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Toward the end of the latest Clay Edwards video on YouTube with DiBiase Jr.'s attorney Scott Gilbert, viewers saw DiBiase Jr. walk in while talking on the phone. “April 19th, Vegas,” said DiBaise Jr. “April 19th, alright, let's book it. No problem,” Gilbert added.

While not confirmed, Edwards proceeded to ask Gilbert if DiBiase Jr. was on the phone with Randy Orton, to which Gilbert chose not to share a concrete answer. “I don't know who he was on the phone with, but he's definitely booking some travel.”

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Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are set to face each other at WrestleMania 42 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, it is not yet confirmed if the match will take place on Apr. 18 or Apr. 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

More details on Ted DiBiase Jr.'s lawsuit

In 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a lawsuit against DiBiase Jr., his father, and multiple other individuals, seeking to reclaim over $20 million that was allegedly “squandered” from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program. He has now been found not guilty on all 13 charges he was facing.

Last week, a jury in Mississippi found DiBiase not guilty on all charges, including embezzlement, conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering. The charges against him could have imprisoned DiBiase Jr. for over 160 years.