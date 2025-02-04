Following their hotly-contested bout and a post-match attack from Kevin Owens, CM Punk checked on Sami Zayn after WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix went off the air.

After RAW ended, WWE officials began checking on Zayn, who laid limp in the ring. Punk also got down on his knees to check on Zayn. They Punk and the officials called for more to come out to check on the beloved babyface.

Punk stayed in the ring as the stretcher came out for Zayn. He also looked beat up in the aftermath of their 2025 Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

They faced in the main event of RAW on Netflix to determine the second entrant in the Elimination Chamber match. John Cena has already declared for the bout, but five slots remain to determine another WrestleMania 41 championship match.

Afterward, Owens came out and attacked Zayn from behind. It added insult to injury for Zayn, who had just lost to Punk. Owens hit him with the vaunted Package Piledriver, which recently put Randy Orton on the shelf.

The reason for the attack is unclear. Zayn and Owens are best friends, and Zayn even checked on Owens after his match against Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble, which left the “Prizefighter” battered.

Perhaps Owens is upset that Zayn did not help him during the match. Zayn came out for support, but he did not get in Rhodes' way of winning the match.

The attack could start a WrestleMania 41 program between Zayn and Owens. WWE fans will have to wait and see if this is the case. Zayn may be on the shelf until the Elimination Chamber PLE, which takes place in his home county of Canada, making it the perfect place to return.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn's recent WWE match on RAW on Netflix

In the main event of the January 4, 2025, episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Punk and Zayn faced. They had a back-and-forth match, with Zayn looking like he was going to pick up the win several times.

The two have had some bad blood boiling for weeks. Punk trash talked Zayn mid-match, yelling, “Look at it — tat's all me. You're not on my level!” when pointing at the WrestleMania 41 sign.

As Zayn went for a Helluva Kick, Punk dodged it and hit a Go To Sleep to end the match. After the match, they shook hands before Owens attacked Zayn.

Now, it remains to be seen where Punk and Zayn go from here. Punk will presumably begin preparing for Elimination Chamber. However, he may have been dragged into the feud between Zayn and Owens.

Punk and Zayn are two of WWE's top babyface stars on RAW on Netflix. They will both likely have marquee matches at the upcoming WrestleMania 41 PLE.

Both fell short at the Royal Rumble on February 1. Punk entered the match at number 24, eliminating Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins before being thrown out by Logan Paul.

Zayn came into the fray three slots later at number 27. He was accidentally eliminated by Jey Uso, who delivered a Superkick to him on the ring apron.