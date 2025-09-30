There was an awkward moment during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix when current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance.

Usually, when the “Woah” chant happens in Downstait's “Kingdom,” Rhodes opens his arms and the crowd yells it with him. A lot of pyro is usually set off, and more ensues when he punches the air.

However, on this night, nothing happened. The crowd still roared “Whoa,” but Rhodes posed awkwardly. After looking confused for a moment, Rhodes continued his entrance. “No pyro, no problem,” WWE announcer Wade Barrett said.

The snafu was a light bump in the road for an otherwise smooth ride. Rhodes had a promo with his opponent at Crown Jewel, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins again at Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel, Rhodes will resume his rivalry with Rollins. When Rhodes made his return to WWE in 2022, he had a feud with Rollins.

His return occurred at WrestleMania 38 as Rollins' mystery opponent. Rhodes won their first encounter, and he would go on to beat Rollins in their next matchups at Backlash and Hell in a Cell.

In the years since, they seemingly had a mutual respect for each other. They teamed up at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE to take on Judgment Day.

Additionally, Rollins helped Rhodes overcome Roman Reigns and beat him at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes and Rollins teamed up to face Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 40. They would lose the tag team match, but Rhodes would end Reigns' 1,316-day Undisputed WWE Championship reign, thanks to Rollins' interference.

Now, they will add another chapter to their long story. They will face since they are the reigning world champions of RAW and Friday Night SmackDown for the Crown Jewel Championship.

It is unclear who will win their fourth encounter. Rollins is 0-3 against Rhodes since the “American Nightmare's” return in 2022. Perhaps it is time the “Visionary” gets a win back.