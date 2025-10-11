WWE Crown Jewel energized fans across the globe on Saturday, emanating from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The first Crown Jewel held outside of Saudi Arabia was arguably the best version of the premium live event yet. Filled with multiple excellent matches, one bout stood out above the rest. That match? The fourth and final encounter between WWE legends John Cena and AJ Styles. After fans around the world asked for the bout, WWE scheduled it for Crown Jewel. Cena and Styles took it from there. Wrestling fan Zay shared the highlights of Cena and Styles' five-star classic via X, formerly Twitter.

John Cena vs AJ Styles 4 Crown Jewel Perth 2025 🎶: All The Stars-Kendrick Lamar, SZA pic.twitter.com/mQmhH27Jee — Zay💎 (@WrasslinFC) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“John Cena vs AJ Styles 4,” posted Zay shortly after the match. “Crown Jewel Perth 2025. 🎶: All The Stars-Kendrick Lamar, SZA.”

Cena's final match against Styles is one of the last bouts of his retirement tour. Set to end at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. on December 13th, Cena has four more dates left in his WWE career. Saturday's instant classic was the final overseas match of Cena's career. WWE announcer Michael Cole, a legend himself, declared that the match was “why we all fell in love with professional wrestling.” How did Cena and Styles' final match stand out above the rest?

John Cena and AJ Styles' final WWE match a masterclass in storytelling

Article Continues Below

Throughout their storied careers, Cena and Styles have had their share of rivals. In addition to their quartet of matches, both men have engaged in outstanding rivalries with other pro wrestling legends. Their match at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday was a callback to not only their past matches, but also those of other rivalries as well. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp shared a couple of interesting tidbits from their bout Saturday morning, including the fact that Cena and Styles never left the ring in Perth, a reference to another classic encounter of theirs at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

“I don't believe Cena and AJ Styles left the ring during their match today,” posted Sapp post-match. “A nod to when they did the same thing at Royal Rumble 2017.”

With just four dates left on his retirement tour, Cena now has another high mark to shoot for as he closes out his in-ring career. The 17-time world champion will soon leave the ring to continue his massive career outside of it. On Saturday, Cena once again earned his moniker of “Big Match John.” Can the “last real champion” put on four more bouts like the five-star clinic that he and Styles engaged in down under?