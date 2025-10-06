For the second time, ESPN has messed up a WWE Superstar's name, this time their top champion, Cody Rhodes, ahead of Crown Jewel.

During a college football broadcast, ESPN promoted the second PLE that is part of their WWE partnership, Crown Jewel. However, they called Cody Rhodes “Cory Rhodes.”

ESPN called him “Cory Rhodes”😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZoSgtcfZ9L — AIR (@AIRGold_) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Cory Rhodes to battle Seth Rollins in a WWE Crown Jewel Championship match,” the announcer said.

It was a funny mistake, but it has now created a pattern for ESPN. Previously, Chris Fowler promoted Wrestlepalooza while referring to John Cena and Brock Lesnar as “John Say-na” and “Brock Lester.”

Cody Rhodes' match at WWE Crown Jewel

At the upcoming 2025 Crown Jewel PLE, WWE Champion Rhodes will face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship.

This is the second time WWE has done this gimmick. Last year, their top champions from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, Gunther and Rhodes, faced to crown the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship.

Article Continues Below

Now, he will defend the Crown Jewel Championship against Rollins. They have a long history in WWE. Rollins was Rhodes' first rival upon his return to WWE in 2022. Rhodes swept the series, winning all three encounters.

They had a trilogy of matches. The first took place at WrestleMania 38, where Rhodes made his surprise return to the company as Rollins' mystery opponent.

The rematch took place at Backlash the following month. Rhodes once again beat Rollins. Their rubber match took place at Hell in a Cell. Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral before the match, but he still competed, beating Rollins clean.

In late 2023, they would become allies. Rollins and Rhodes competed on the same team at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE.

Heading into Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 match against Roman Reigns, Rollins once again came to his aid. Rollins teamed up with Rhodes to face Reigns and The Rock in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 40. They would not win, but Rollins would be an integral part of Rhodes' overcoming Reigns and winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Now, the dynamic has changed. Rollins has reverted to a heel character, while Rhodes is still WWE's top babyface. Rhodes is back in WWE after filming a part in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. He will play Guile in it.