Following a series of World title matches against Stephanie Vaquer and a successful Royal Rumble PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Raquel Rodriguez has opened up about an embarrassing incident from the show.

Recently speaking to TMZ’s Inside the Ring, Rodriguez reflected on how she had suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Royal Rumble and had to move on from that specific attire. Recalling the incident, Rodriguez revealed that she has now retired the gear. The attire Rodriguez wore at Royal Rumble 2026 was the same one she wore against Rhea Ripley in her Riyadh Boulevard Street Fight at the 2025 Night of Champions.

“I have to admit I did fall short, because I wore that one with Rhea in our Street Fight that we had in Saudi the last trip, I just didn’t have the time to make another gear for the Rumble, so I just wore the same one,” Rodriguez said. “I was like, ‘you know what, this gear we only get to wear once,' I said, ‘I should at least wear it twice and use it,' and thankfully I did.”

“It’s going to have to be retired now because I did get a hole in the b** at the end of the [Royal] Rumble, which no one saw until the end of the Rumble, so we got out clear and okay,” Rodriguez finished.

Last year, Lyra Valkyria had also suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Rumble. However, Liv Morgan appeared in time and pushed Valkyria into the corner, giving her time to fix her attire.