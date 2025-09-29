Former Universal Champion and WWE Superstar Braun Strowman may have found a new gig: playing Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake.

While speaking to Collider at Fantastic Fest, Strowman discussed his next role following his WWE release. Perri Nemiroff asked Strowman if he would like to join any horror franchise, and he quickly responded, “Oh, Friday the 13th.”

He would want to play Jason Voorhees, saying he would “gladly shave this beard off to play that character.” Well, he may not have to wait much longer to make that dream a reality. He revealed that he is in “talks” about potentially playing the role.

“There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency,” he revealed. “If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees.”

Crystal Lake is an upcoming Friday the 13th prequel series coming from A24 and Peacock, and it will need an actor to play Jason Voorhees, and Strowman could be the man for the job.

Linda Cardellini will star as Pamela Voorhees, the mother of Jason. William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom will also star in it. Brad Caleb Kane created the series.

Braun Strowman is going Hollywood after his WWE release

Strowman was at Fantastic Fest to promote his latest project, Deathgasm Part 2: Goremageddon. He played a security guard in the sequel.

He is coming off his second release from WWE. Strowman was released after his contract expired in July 2025. Strowman recently landed a hosting gig. He will host Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman for USA Network.

His second stint with WWE was injury-riddled. He made his return to the company in 2022 during an episode of Monday Night RAW in September.

During his first WWE run, Strowman was part of the Wyatt Family and a one-time Universal Champion. His Universal Championship reign lasted 141 days.

Throughout the final months of his first stint in WWE, Strowman feuded with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.