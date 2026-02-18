Just days after concluding a successful International PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE has now announced a new date and location for another international PLE. Triple H recently uploaded a video on WWE's social media handle, where he announced Italy as a first-time ever WWE PLE location.

WWE is set to visit Turin, Italy, which will mark the promotion's first-ever PLE in the Southern-European country. It is set to take place at the Inalpi Arena in May. 31, 2026. “For the first time ever. [Clash in Italy] [Italian flag] Sunday, May 31 … Turin, Italy, Inalpi Arena.”

Presale for the event begins on Mar. 11, 2026, ahead of the general sale on Mar. 11, 2026. The event will be titled, Clash in Italy and will be a part of the Clash series of international WWE PLEs.

For the first time ever… Clash in Italy 🇮🇹

Sunday, May 31 … Turin, Italy

Inalpi Arena Tickets on sale March 13/Presale March 11https://t.co/AipnOhV67l pic.twitter.com/JcpEMoeytP — Triple H (@TripleH) February 18, 2026

WWE has previously successfully held Clash at the Castle and Clash in Paris shows, with the final one being main-evented by Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship in Aug. 2025.

WWE announces a series of new international shows

In the press release for Clash in Italy, WWE also announced a series of brand new international shows and live events across Europe. With the tour beginning in Barcelona, Spain, it is set to conclude in London, UK.

While Clash in Italy has been confirmed for May. 31, 2026, the European tour will kick off with Friday Night SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain, in May. 29, 2026, at Olimpic Arena Badalona. Another episode of SmackDown will take place on Jun. 5, 202,6 in Bologna, Italy.

In addition to these, WWE Monday Night RAW fans will be able to catch the red-brand show on Jun. 1, 2026, in Turin, Italy, and on Jun. 8, 2026, in Paris, France, followed by Jun. 22, 2026, in London, UK. All of these televised shows will be supported by several live event house shows.