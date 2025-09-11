On the heels of a record-breaking WrestleMania 41 earlier this year, WWE decided to move next year's WrestleMania back to Las Vegas instead of sticking with New Orleans. Once Vegas hosts WrestleMania 42 next April, reports have now indicated that the location of WrestleMania 43 has been finalized. According to Wrestle Ops on X (formerly Twitter), Saudi Arabian authorities have announced that the nation will host professional wrestling's biggest event of the year in 2027.

Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh has announced that WrestleMania is headed to Saudi Arabia in 2027. pic.twitter.com/glz9pyjfsq — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh has announced that WrestleMania is headed to Saudi Arabia in 2027,” posted the wrestling news account.

A WrestleMania hosted by Saudi Arabia was to be expected. While many wrestling fans aren't fans of WWE's relationship with the Middle Eastern nation, it's likely to continue for a long time. TKO, the company that owns both WWE and UFC, loves working with the nation due to its lucrative nature. As long as Saudi Arabia continues to pay, both WWE and UFC will go there. Based on the news that WrestleMania will indeed make its Saudi debut in 2027, how will the Showcase of the Immortals look? Could the upcoming Royal Rumble provide any clues?

How will WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia look?

WWE's current contract with Saudi Arabia runs through 2027, so this news might mean that a contract extension between the two sides is imminent as well. The vast amount of money that TKO and the two companies under its umbrella make from the Middle Eastern kingdom is a very worthwhile incentive. The upcoming 2026 Royal Rumble, set to air from the country in January, would likely serve as a preview of how big a spectacle the Saudis will make WrestleMania 43.

The other big question is, will WrestleMania 43 come with all of the ensuing wrestling events that it usually does? Usually, WrestleMania week is the biggest seven days in professional wrestling, as conventions and other pro wrestling events pop up around the host city. Whether it's in Riyadh, Jeddah, or another locale, can Saudi Arabia also handle such a large influx of visitors from around the world? If they can handle it come January for the Rumble, the 2027 Showcase of the Immortals should be no problem for one of WWE's biggest worldwide sponsors.