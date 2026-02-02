While his elimination was sudden, WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov enjoyed his interaction with the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

Dragunov reposted Paul Heyman's post on his Instagram Stories of a picture of himself with Lesnar during the match. The picture was taken when Lesnar screamed in Dragunov's face after no-selling several chops.

Ilja’s post about Brock Lesnar. pic.twitter.com/Jeo6lsvYwc — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) February 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

“This was my favorite moment from the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble!” Heyman wrote over the image.

Dragunov didn't add anything on top of what Heyman said, but it can be assumed that he was happy with his interaction with Lesnar.

Ilja Dragunov and Brock Lesnar's brief, but effective 2026 WWE Royal Rumble encounter

Article Continues Below

Dragunov and Lesnar were both in the 2026 Royal Rumble match. The former entered in the 17th spot, lasting 11 minutes before being thrown over the top rope.

Lesnar entered five spots later, and he eliminated three Superstars, including Dragunov, before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

Brock Handled Ilja like the phony he is 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PSZUf9Zfhj — Grims Toy Show (@GrimsToyShow) February 1, 2026

During their encounter, Dragunov attempted several chops on Lesnar. However, it did not amuse Lesnar, who no-sold the offense, meaning he didn't react to it, before screaming in Dragunov's face and throwing him over the top rope.

On the surface, it appeared Lesnar was completely unamused by Dragunov. Perhaps there is a greater story to be told between them in the future.

Lesnar has won two Royal Rumbles in the past. However, he didn't even come close to winning the 2026 battle royal. He did set up a potential feud against Oba Femi in the future, though. Femi dominated the early goings of the 2026 Royal Rumble, eliminating five Superstars before Lesnar eliminated him. They had an intense face-off that could lead to a marquee match in the coming months.