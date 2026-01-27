Just one week after having his match cut short due to an injury scare, WWE's Je'Von Evans has declared for the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the Jan. 26, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Evans was interviewed by Byron Saxton, who asked about his injury scare.

“First, I just want to say I'm all good. Thankfully, nothing happened to my shoulder seriously,” he revealed. “But, you know, injuries come with wrestling.”

He acknowledged he occasionally gets “too excited” in the ring, and he's “too bouncy for my own good.” Now, he's ready for “what's next.”

What is next for Evans? He has his eyes set on the Royal Rumble. One of his goals is to be in the main event of WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble is an easy way to earn a main event match.

Article Continues Below

Evans declared for the Royal Rumble and sent a warning to the other 29 men in the match. “If you're trying to get me out, just know, I've got something for all y'all,” he teased. “If you stare too long, you might get your ass tossed over the top rope, and everybody's gonna find out in the [Royal] Rumble, in Saudi, in WWE, that that boy is bouncy!”

Je'Von Evans' injury scare on WWE RAW

During the Jan. 19, 2026, edition of RAW, Evans had an injury scare that cut his match with El Grande Americano short. It happened during a commercial break during the broadcast, leading to confusion amongst fans.

Luckily, he appears to be okay one week later. Perhaps the match being cut short was done as a precaution to prevent any further damage.

Evans will make his debut in the Royal Rumble in 2026. He will compete against the likes of top stars such as Roman Reigns and the Vision's Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory.