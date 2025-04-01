With John Cena gearing up for an incredible match at WrestleMania 41 against the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, giving fans a much-anticipated heel turn bout on Day 2 in Las Vegas, “The Champ” revealed he's had to face an even more challenging foe than the WWE Champion: skin cancer.

That's right, in an interview with People, the 16-time World Champion revealed that he was diagnosed with the disease in the past and has now committed some of his time and considerable fame to helping fight the ailment into the future.

“I was stubborn. I didn’t want to have a routine, and I also thought the problem would never reach me. It’s one of those things where I had a ton of exposure with minimal protection, and it caught up with me. It wasn’t until I went to a dermatologist and got a skin checkup and had a cancerous spot removed from my right pec,” John Cena revealed to People.

“I was very lucky to have a great dermatologist who kind of, I guess for lack of a better term, held me by the hand and let me know that I wasn’t alone. The stats on this are overwhelming, but as much as I learn about them, those numbers don’t mean anything. I think the best way to hammer home a point is human-to-human connection. And I, as a human, can tell you: Man, that phone call’s not what you want to get because it is unpredictable, and you don’t know how bad it’s going to be. A year later, I went back and had another spot removed close to my right shoulder. It shows up like a white polka dot on the side of my chest and on my shoulder. If you watch WWE, you’ll be able to see them.”

While learning about Cena's struggle will certainly take more than a few fans by surprise, Cena has taken the opportunity to help others, partnering with Neutrogena to promote their Ultra Sheer Mineral sunscreen. Though he's in the clear now, who knows, maybe Cena's advocacy will help someone else get tested, and as a result, feel better in the end.