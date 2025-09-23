Nearly 10 months into his farewell tour, some expected WWE star John Cena to face the “Phenomenal One” AJ Styles, a match that has not happened yet. But the 17-time world champion recently teased a final matchup with Styles.

Cena took to X, formerly Twitter, to get his fans' opinions on a match between him and Styles. He posted the hashtag “#CenavsStyles” and asked for fans' “thoughts.”

Of course, the post went viral. It has over three million views on X, and fans flooded the comments with support. One fan posted a GIF of Cena raising Styles' arm with the caption, “One last time please.”

John Cena and AJ Styles' WWE matches

The feud between Cena and Styles goes back almost a decade. Styles joined WWE after making a name for himself in other promotions such as TNA.

His first feud in WWE was with Cena. They had several matches, including their clash at the 2016 SummerSlam PLE. Styles was victorious in that encounter, and Cena endorsed him as the next face of the company.

In the years since, they have rarely crossed paths. Cena has since become a top name in Hollywood, and his movie stardom hasn't allowed him to be full-time in WWE much.

With only a few dates left on his farewell tour, which began on January 6, 2025, there appears to be a sliver of hope that he will run it back with Styles once more.

Cena is coming off a disappointing loss to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. The match was not even close, as Lesnar dominated Cena in his first match in over two years.

The next time WWE fans will see Cena is at Crown Jewel in October 2025. After that, he only has a handful of dates left before he calls it a career.

Styles has been feuding with Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks. He cost Mysterio the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania on August 16, 2025. He then unsuccessfully challenged Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, thanks to interference from El Grand Americano (Ludwig Kaiser).