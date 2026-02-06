Unlike some sports, there is no minimum number of years of being out of action required to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — but that doesn't mean John Cena will make it after his retirement in 2025.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, Cena is not expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026. Currently, only Stephanie McMahon will be inducted.

This might take some be surprise, but his induction is inevitable someday. Perhaps he wants to give fans some more time after his retirement.

When will John Cena be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after his retirement?

Someday, Cena will make it into the WWE Hall of Fame. He is one of the greatest Superstars of all time, and there's no way he's not inducted.

In some sports, athletes have to wait a certain amount of time to make it in. However, WWE is different in that Superstars can be inducted while still actively part of the roster.

Rey Mysterio, 51, is one of the most prominent examples of this. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, headlining his class, in 2023. Konnan inducted him during the ceremony.

His class also included notable names like The Great Muta and Stacy Keibler. Andy Kaufman was the celebrity inductee, and Tim White received the Warrior Award.

Cena has only been retired for a couple of months. His last match took place during the Dec. 13, 2025, edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

He took on Gunther, who had already retired Goldberg that year, in his final match. Despite his best efforts, Cena was retired after tapping out to the “Ring General,” leaving the audience shocked.

Since his retirement, Cena has not set foot inside a ring. However, he will soon appear in Coyote vs. Acme and Matchbox: The Movie.