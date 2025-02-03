It does not sound like WWE star Drew McIntyre was happy after being eliminated by Damian Priest in the 2025 Royal Rumble.

The Daily Mail reports McIntyre was “fuming” following his exit due to the “actions of one individual in the match, who was accused of trying to take center stage when McIntyre's elimination was due to take place.”

McIntyre did look angry after being eliminated, and The Daily Mail notes that it “was genuine.” He allegedly “stormed out backstage” and was later calmed down by family and other Superstars.

The Superstar who McIntyre was upset with was not named. However, video clips of his elimination could help narrow it down. Logan Paul and LA Knight were fighting in the middle of the ring when McIntyre got eliminated. He and Priest walked into Paul and Knight, causing the elimination to look awkward.

Perhaps McIntyre felt that they were taking the spotlight while his elimination spot was going to go down. His elimination did feel abrupt.

The Royal Rumble spot was not the only thing McIntyre was frustrated with. The Daily Mail notes that he is planned to feud with Priest going into WrestleMania 41. This has ruffled some feathers, as a source called the feud a “nothing match.”

After having one of the top feuds in 2024, McIntyre feels he should have a “more prominent feud.” However, he does have history with Priest. McIntyre previously teamed with Judgment Day at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023. Priest also cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

Did Drew McIntyre win the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble?

Unfortunately, McIntyre did not become a two-time Royal Rumble winner on February 1, 2025, during the annual PLE. He made it to the final 10 before being eliminated.

McIntyre entered the match at number 17, right after his former rival, Roman Reigns, entered the fray. They squared off, but the “Scottish Warrior” did not eliminate any Superstars during his time in the match.

Jey Uso eventually won the match in a surprising finish. He last eliminated John Cena to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. Paul was also in the final three before being eliminated by Cena.

Now, Uso is on a collision course with the world champion of his choosing at WrestleMania 41. More than likely, he will choose World Heavyweight Champion Gunther instead of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. He recently faced Gunther in a match for the World Heavyweight Championship, losing definitively.

McIntyre's path to WrestleMania 41 is murkier after the Royal Rumble. He could be heading for a match against Priest. But he could also be set for something bigger.

At last year's WrestleMania, he had a marquee match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. They opened the second night of the event, with McIntyre winning the title in front of thousands of fans.

His moment did not last long, as he antagonized CM Punk after the match. Punk the attacked him, setting up Priest's Money in the Bank cash in. McIntyre and Punk then had one of the most talked about feuds in WWE throughout the rest of the year.