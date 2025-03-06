Millions saw iconic rapper Travis Scott slap WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber during John Cena's heel turn, including Offset.

The former member of the Migos took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his reaction. “Travis smacked [the] life out [of] buddy,” he said along with a crying laughing emoji on March 5, 2025.

Some fans in the comments also joked about the matter in the comments of Offset's post. “Thought that s*t was real,” one X user commented. Another said, “Bro forgot it[‘]s just [a] show.”

The slap did go viral, as Scott got physical with WWE's top Superstar. He also may have caused an injury to Rhodes, as there are reports that the “American Nightmare” suffered a busted eardrum and black eye.

Hopefully, the injuries do not keep Rhodes out long. He is needed for the Road to WrestleMania 41, and Scott could have put a damper on that.

What was Travis Scott doing in WWE?

Scott was announced to be a part of the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1, 2025, before it began. It was unclear in what capacity he would be attending. Regardless, it caught the attention of many, including Offset.

Previously, he walked Jey Uso to the ring during the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. Clearly, he now has the wrestling bug and wants to be a big part of the company.

He came out with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was seeking answers from Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. The Rock previously expressed his interest in working with Rhodes, having him as his corporate champion.

However, Rhodes did not want to sell his soul to The Rock. He turned him down, saying, “Hey Rock, go f**k yourself!” to a major reaction from the crowd.

Rhodes then embraced John Cena, who was in the ring after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The Rock signaled to Cena, who then attacked Rhodes, turning heel for the first time in decades.

During the attack, Cena held Rhodes down. The Rock whipped him with a weight belt, and Travis Scott delivered a devastating slap, which is what Offset reacted to.

The show ended with Scott standing with The Rock and Cena on the entrance ramp. It now sounds like he is preparing for an in-ring debut as well.

The Rock revealed that Scott has been training to wrestle. Perhaps he is gearing up for another round with Rhodes following their last exchange. Or, maybe he will face another celebrity wrestler, such as Logan Paul or Bad Bunny.