Getting involved in WWE's “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns‘ match at Clash in Paris came at a cost for his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, who suffered an injury during the match.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take alongside Rollins, Heyman revealed that Reigns had busted blood vessels in his eye at Clash in Paris.

“Roman Reigns choked me out so hard that if you take a look right here [points to his left eye], I've busted all these blood vessels in my [eye],” revealed Heyman. “Take a look at my eye.”

He then added that he was unsure if it would result in “permanent damage,” but his “optics are affected” by the actions of Reigns, whom he betrayed at WrestleMania 41.

Paul Heyman's betrayal of WWE star Roman Reigns

After spending nearly five years by his side, Heyman betrayed his “Tribal Chief” at WrestleMania 41. It was a moment that shocked the wrestling world.

Towards the end of the match, which was a triple threat between Reigns, Rollins, and CM Punk, the “Tribal Chief” looked ready to put an end to the bout. He was given a steel chair by Heyman, and he was about to get payback on Rollins for breaking up the Shield over a decade earlier.

However, that is when Heyman struck. He hit a low blow on Reigns, aligning himself with Rollins in the process. Rollins then won the match and left with Heyman by his side. Heyman has since joined the Vision, Rollins' faction, as The Oracle.

Since the betrayal, Reigns has been feuding with Rollins' faction. He shared a moment at Clash in Paris during Reigns' match against the Vision's Bronson Reed. Reigns held Heyman in a guillotine, causing Heyman's injury to occur.

Fans will have to wait and see when Reigns and Heyman cross paths again. Reigns is currently off WWE TV while he films his role in the Street Fighter movie.