The increase in WWE ticket prices has hit fans all around the world, including wrestling fan Paul Walter Hauser, who called out the company.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Hauser slammed WWE and their ticket prices. “Times are tougher than they used to be,” Hauser said, “but the prices are going up. There's no real humanity from a corporate perspective.”

He then compared it to Mr. Potter in It's a Wonderful Life. “You're getting greedy. You're being ugly by doing that,” Hauser said to WWE.

Going to events like WrestleMania 42 and SummerSlam in 2026 will cost more than ever. As Hauser lamented, these changes help the corporate side of the company, but they outprice fans and families who wish to attend.

Who is WWE fan Paul Walter Hauser?

Hauser is a wrestling fan, and he even wrestles on occasion for Major League Wrestling. He has also made appearances in AEW and Ring of Honor.

He is an actor who gained fame for his role in Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell. Hauser starred in the title role of Eastwood's drama.

A few years later, he gained further fame for starring in Apple TV+'s miniseries, Black Bird, alongside Taron Egerton. Hauser plays Larry Hall in the series. Some of his other notable roles include Stingray in Netflix's Cobra Kai and Embarrassment in Inside Out 2.

Before his breakthrough, Hauser starred in Betas, Kingdom, The Night Shift, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He also starred in I, Tonya, Super Troopers 2, and BlacKkKlansman before Richard Jewell.

In recent years, he has had roles in Da 5 Bloods, Cruella, Americana, and The Instigators. 2025 was another strong year for Hauser, who started it by starring in The Fantastic Four: First Steps as Mole Man.

Later in the summer, Hauser was seen in the Liam Neeson-led reboot of The Naked Gun. He will next be seen in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, which premiered at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival. It later screened at the New York Film Festival (NYFF).