Even though he is not there consistently, make no mistake — Roman Reigns is WWE's “Tribal Chief,” as he made clear upon his return on Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

As he left the arena, Reigns cut a promo into the camera. He reminded everyone, from the Vision to WWE fans, of his place in the company.

“Like I said, some things change, but not me,” Reigns began. “If it ain't broke, don't fix it. I'm tired of everybody thinking they understand the landscape. I'm tired of everybody thinking they understand the top of the mountain. Only one man understands this altitude: the ‘Tribal Chief.' The greatest of all time.

“They only want what they don't have. Touch anything and turn it into gold, you understand that? That's makes me so d**n good,” he continued.

Reigns took a break from filming the upcoming Street Fighter movie to make an appearance on RAW. It looks like he may also take part in the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE. However, it is unclear who he will be facing.

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE after filming Street Fighter

Reigns had not been seen in WWE since Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025. He beat Bronson Reed in a singles match, but he was attacked by his opponent and Bron Brakker afterward.

This on-screen injury allowed him to be absent for nearly a month to film Street Fighter. Reigns will play Akuma in the upcoming adaptation of the popular video game franchise. His WWE rival, Cody Rhodes, will also star in it as Guile.

Currently, Reigns is in a feud with his former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins and his faction, the Vision. Reigns has faced and beaten Reed in a singles match, but he has yet to face Bron Breakker one-on-one. They had a face-off at the Royal Rumble earlier in the year, and it's a dream match that is surely on the mend sooner rather than later.

Outside of WWE, Reigns is growing his portfolio. He recently had a role in the Prime Video heist movie, The Pickup. Street Fighter will be his first major Hollywood role, though. It looks like he's setting himself up for a career in movies after his in-ring career winds down.