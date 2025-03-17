One of the top heels in WWE, Dominik Mysterio, recently took time to “Yeet” with the 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso, breaking character.

The moment occurred during an untelevised WWE live event in Germany. Mysterio was waiting outside of the ring during Uso's entrance. He interacted with a fan in the front row, taking their Uso sunglasses and “Yeeting” with the fans.

Additionally, Mysterio held up a sign that read “Yeet.” He held up the fan's sign for a few seconds before tearing it into pieces, reverting back to his heel-ish ways.

The fan who posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, reflected on the experience. They revealed that the sign Mysterio ripped was their girlfriend's, and the glasses were theirs. “In other news – [Mysterio] ‘stole' my glasses and my GF's sign to YEET with Jey,” the fan wrote on X.

During the live event in Dortmund, Germany, Uso defeated Mysterio in a singles match. Uso is gearing up for the biggest match of his career against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41. While he is called “Main Event” Jey Uso, the leader of WWE's “Yeet” movement could cement himself by defeating the “Ring General.”

Over the last couple of years, Uso has become immensely popular due to his entrance dance. Even Mysterio acknowledged this, as seen in the social media posts.

How Dominik Mysterio became WWE's top heel

Since turning heel in 2022, Dominik Mysterio rarely breaks character in WWE. Of course, the recent instance of him breaking character occurred during a live event. Usually, Superstars have more freedom to provide fans with moments they won't see during episodes of Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

He was courted by Judgment Day in 2022 while he was still teaming with his dad, Rey Mysterio. Dominik eventually gave in, thanks in large part to Rhea Ripley at Clash at the Castle in September 2022.

Since then, Mysterio has remained a part of the Judgment Day stable. He is currently one of the leaders of the group, along with Finn Bálor, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carlito, and JD McDonagh.

Dominik also had a match against his father at WrestleMania 39. He lost, and the following year, he would lose to his father again in a tag team match. Dominik teamed with Santos Escobar and lost to the team of Rey and Andrade.

Throughout his career, Dominik has won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once (with his father). Rey and Dominik Mysterio became the first father-son duo to win tag team gold in WWE history.

Additionally, Mysterio is a two-time NXT North American Champion while with Judgment Day. His first reign lasted 74 days before he lost it to Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy in September 2023.

He regained the championship a few days later and held it for 67 days in his second reign. This time, Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee.

Mysterio was also a part of the Rhea Ripley-Liv Morgan feud from 2024-25. He was caught in the middle of the love triangle, ultimately choosing to align with Morgan.