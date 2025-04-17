Could the former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns follow his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's footsteps into Hollywood after his retirement? It sounds like that is his plan.

During Vanity Fair's profile of him, Reigns got brutally honest about when he plans to retire. His current contract runs through WrestleMania 42, and he may only have a year or two after that.

“After I finish the contract that I”m in, we probably got another year or two max,” Reigns revealed. “Then it's time to take on a less physical form of entertainment.”

What does that mean? Perhaps Reigns aspires to be a movie star like The Rock. After all, filmmaking can be a “less physical form of entertainment.”

When is WWE Superstar Roman Reigns heading to retirement?

Ultimately, fans should enjoy every moment they have with Reigns. It is unknown exactly how long he plans to stick around. He is pushing 40 — he will turn 40 years old on May 25 — but he could always catch the bug to keep going.

For now, it is safe to assume he will continue to wrestle through WrestleMania 42 in April 2026. After that, he may or may not re-sign with the company.

That means WWE will hopefully allow him to wrestle dream matches against the likes of The Rock, Jacob Fatu, and Bron Breakker before he is done.

Everyone's career comes to an end eventually. Reigns has been at the top of WWE since his debut in 2012, and he has had a longer career as the top dog than most.

He is currently more popular than ever. Reigns' Tribal Chief persona has taken the WWE by storm since its conception in 2020. He went on a record-breaking 1,316-day reign with the Universal Championship — which later became the Undisputed WWE Championship — as the Tribal Chief.

His reign came to an end at WrestleMania 40 at the hands of Cody Rhodes. Reigns returned as a babyface for the first time in years at SummerSlam in August 2024.

Since his return, Reigns has teamed with Rhodes to face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of the new Bloodline. He also competed in the 2024 WarGames match at Survivor Series.

In 2025, Reigns faced Sikoa in a match during the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. He also competed in the Royal Rumble match on February 1, 2025. Now, he will face Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 in the main event of the first night.