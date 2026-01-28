With only a few days left for the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE has officially signed Saudi Arabian powerlifter & arm wrestler Fahd Tuwaiq to a brand new contract.

Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, announced the news of Fahd Tuwaiq's WWE signing on social media, where he was shown already training at the WWE Performance Center in Florida, USA (quotes translated from Arabic). “Our guy that we support in WWE, Fahad Sahli… May Allah grant you success, and I’ve been your fan from now on [red heart emoji] [Saudi Arabian flag emoji] [biceps flexing emoji].”

“I am Fahd Tuwaiq, the first Saudi super Heavyweight [to join] WWE. And I want to change the world, and WWE will be my stage to do it. I came from the north of the Kingdom, the city of Neom because I’m champion with arm wrestling and powerlifting. I have been at the performance center. This is a top place if you want to be a professional wrestler,” Tuwaiq claimed in the video.

“Every war is calculated, and the action is ready. In my traditional language, ‘As the elders used to say, a tongue that responds, and hands that act.’ I want to make my country proud, and I will do so in WWE.”

Last month, WWE trademarked the name Fahd Tuwaiq for wrestling purposes. The word Fahd is a masculine name in Arabic, which means panther or leopard. While Tuwaiq could be associated with the Tuwaiq mountain in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made just days before Saudi Arabia's first Royal Rumble PLE, which is set to take place at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 31, 2026.