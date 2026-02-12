Iconic former professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler has shared a picture of the late James Van Der Beek in the “final days” before his death.

She posted a picture of herself with Van Der Beek in the “final days” before his death on Instagram. He is sitting in a wheelchair, and they are watching a sunset.

“[James Van Der Beek] Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life,” she wrote. “When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands. You watch the sky change colors and you let it change you too.

“In these past days, you taught me more about being present than any book ever could. You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart. Especially when it breaks your heart. The other night we watched the sunset together as you shared your wisdom, your hopes, and the promises we made to each other. We talked about how this world can feel upside down…and how maybe heaven needs your spirit now to help steady us down here. And just as the sun slipped away, a shooting star crossed the sky…as if to remind us that none of this is random,” she continued.

The WWE legend concluded her post with a lesson learned from Van Der Beek. “The present moment is everything. Love the people in front of you. Say the words. Watch the sunset. Trust God, even when you don’t understand,” she concluded.

James Van Der Beek's death

Van Der Beek was an actor best known for his roles in Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues. He also played a fictionalized version of himself in Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.

He died on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the age of 48 years old. Van Der Beek had been battling colon cancer since August 2023. However, he did not make his diagnosis known until the following year.