It sounds like WWE star and Alpha Academy member Akira Tozawa may retire sooner rather than later, if his recent social media post is any indication.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share an image from his recent match against fellow Superstar Dragon Lee on Main Event. Tozawa seemingly pondered his future in the caption.

“I wonder how many more matches my body can handle,” he wrote.

"I wonder how many more matches my body can handle." pic.twitter.com/YKWbdo9oYQ — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) September 26, 2025

Will Akira Tozawa retire from WWE?

It is unclear if Tozawa's post is part of a storyline or representative of how he is really feeling. Tozawa is an experienced regular, but he has become a mainstay of Main Event.

He joined WWE in 2016 and has not looked back. Tozawa was part of their 205 Live roster from 2016 to 2019. Tozawa has since become a comedic act on the main roster.

When the 24/7 Championship was still active, he won it 16 times. Additionally, he won the Cruiserweight Championship once. However, his reign only lasted six days. He lost the championship to Neville at the 2017 SummerSlam PLE.

Tozawa then joined the Alpha Academy in 2023. He was first a “junior member” before becoming a full-fledged member of the group.

He has remained part of the group, even after Chad Gable left it. Tozawa, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri make up the current lineup of Alpha Academy.

His last notable spot was at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Tozawa was supposed to enter the match in the eighth spot. However, he was attacked by Carmelo Hayes, leading to streamer iShowSpeed taking his place. A few months later, Rusev returned to WWE and feuded with Otis. Tozawa stopped an attack from Rusev on Otis.

Hopefully, Tozawa will soon become fulfilled with his WWE role. Being on Main Event is not ideal for anyone, especially someone of Tozawa's experience.