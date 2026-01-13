After sporting a medical walking boot for consecutive two weeks on Monday Night RAW on Netflix, WWE Women's World champion Stephanie Vaquer is reportedly injured. Vaquer was involved in a fierce rivalry against Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez. However, despite her win over the two, Judgment Day's Rodriguez regularly targeted her injured left leg.

On the Jan. 5, 2026, episode of RAW, Vaquer confirmed her injury but vowed to fight as a champion and defend her title. However, she was soon attacked by Rodriguez.

Continuing her antics, Rodriguez again attacked Vaquer on the Jan. 12, 2026, edition of RAW in Düsseldorf, Germany, raising speculations about the legitimacy of the injury. Now, hours after RAW, Dave Meltzer on his Wrestling Observer Radio addressed the champ's status and confirmed that the top champion was suffering from a “minor injury.” (via WrestleTalk)

“She has a legitimate injury, but it’s a minor injury,” Meltzer said, “it’s not as big of an injury as they’re playing up. I know that they [Raquel Rodriguez and Stephanie Vaquer] were supposed to do a match on TV in the next two weeks, I didn’t get the date but I don’t know if it’s going to be quite as soon, But I heard she was going to be cleared pretty quick, so it’s a minor injury but it’s a real injury.”

Vaquer last defended the title against Bella and Rodriguez on the Dec. 29, 2025, episode of RAW in Orlando, Florida. Following her championship win over IYO Sky at WrestlePalooza, the 32-year-old has successfully held and defended the title for 115 days. While the nature of the injury has not yet been confirmed, “Dark Angel” is expected to return soon.