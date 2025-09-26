Not everyone will get a chance to face John Cena on his WWE farewell tour, including his former WrestleMania 27 opponent, The Miz.

Speaking to The Schmo, The Miz talked about Cena recently getting a match against AJ Styles booked for Crown Jewel. However, while he's happy for fans, it “pisses” him off.

“It pisses me off as a WWE Superstar, because I feel like I have had a big rivalry with John Cena, I've had multiple WrestleManias with John Cena, and yet, the fans aren't sitting there clapping and sitting there saying, ‘Hey, we want The Miz vs. John Cena,' they're saying, ‘We want AJ Styles vs. John Cena,'” The Miz explained.

He then acknowledged that Cena only has “five” dates left on his farewell tour. Even The Miz doesn't know if that means five matches or five appearances, so there's a chance that fewer than five Superstars get a match against Cena.

“I've been vocal,” he said of wishing for a match during Cena's farewell tour. “I've been the first person to say that I want to put my name in the hat to go against John Cena.”

Fans never rallied behind it like they did for Styles or others. “You [the fans] wanted the Randy Orton [match], you wanted the Brock Lesnar [match], you wanted the AJ Styles [match], you didn't ask for this guy!” The Miz continued.

Will John Cena face The Miz on his WWE farewell tour?

Unfortunately, it is not a given that The Miz will get his shot against Cena before he hangs up the jean shorts. As The Miz noted, Cena only has five dates left on his farewell tour, including his Crown Jewel match against Styles.

After that, he will only appear four more times as an in-ring competitor in WWE. His final match will take place at the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

His opponents have not been finalized beyond Styles. If there is a strong enough calling for it, maybe The Miz could get his shot. The last time they properly shared the ring was the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 40. Cena shocked everyone by being The Miz and R-Truth's surprise teammate against Judgment Day's Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

Additionally, The Miz vs. Cena was the main event of WrestleMania 27. A few years later, Cena would team up with Nikki Bella, his partner at the time, to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.