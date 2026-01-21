The rumors that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may participate in WWE's WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia have finally been addressed by the “Final Boss” himself.

During a recent interview with Raffi Talks, The Rock was asked about WrestleMania 43 going to Saudi Arabia and his participation. While he didn't confirm or deny anything, he said he was “excited” about this opportunity for the company.

“Well, I can tell you that I'm excited for the brand of WrestleMania. I'm excited for the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] because that is a big show, and I'm also excited, not only for the brand, but I'm excited for our athletes to be able to go participate in an event like that. And that is a global event — and so, I can't wait.”

He began answering the part of the question regarding his status for WrestleMania 42. The interviewer then interrupted him, asking if it was “good news or bad,” to which he laughed and responded, “Well, it's all good. It will always be good.”

Will The Rock participate in WWE WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia?

We are going on two years since The Rock wrestled in a WWE ring. His last match was at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Generally, WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia are star-studded. Earlier in their partnership, most of WWE's shows would bring legends back, from the retired Shawn Michaels to The Undertaker.

Could The Rock be courted to have a match at WrestleMania 43? It sounds like everything is on the table. Fans are still waiting for him to have matches against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Perhaps one of those dream matches will finally occur.

The Rock vs. Reigns has been teased for years. WWE attempted setting it up years ago before WrestleMania 40, leading to the now-famous #WeWantCody movement, which forced a pivot in creative plans.

Ultimately, The Rock did wrestle, but he teamed up with Reigns instead of facing him. They teamed up to beat Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. Since then, the “Final Boss”has made some non-wrestling appearances, including playing a role in John Cena's heel turn.