Just like her father is “proud” of her, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's daughter and WWE star, Ava, wants people to watch his new movie, The Smashing Machine.

Ava took to X, formerly Twitter, to promote The Rock's new movie, The Smashing Machine. “If you have a chance to go, please go see it,” she wrote. “I am so, so proud.”

Currently, Ava is the general manager of WWE NXT. She has followed in her father's footsteps by joining the family business. She started as an in-ring competitor in 2020 before shifting to her general manager duties.

The Rock's The Smashing Machine had a disappointing box office opening

It was unfortunate that The Rock's The Smashing Machine had to open against Taylor Swift's Release of a Showgirl, a new movie promoting The Life of a Showgirl.

The opening weekend haul for The Smashing Machine was disappointing for A24. It only made $6 million, the lowest opening weekend for The Rock in his career as a leading man.

The Smashing Machine is a biopic about MMA legend Mark Kerr. It follows his rise through the ranks of MMA and his personal struggles.

Emily Blunt reunites with The Rock in the movie, playing Kerr's then-wife, Dawn Staples. They previously starred in Jungle Cruise for Disney together.

Benny Safdie wrote and directed the biopic. It is the first feature film he directed without his brother, Josh Safdie. Later in the year, Josh's new movie, Marty Supreme, will premiere in theaters.

The Smashing Machine premiered at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival. It later screened at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before its theatrical release.

This marks one of The Rock's first dramatic performances of his career. If all goes well, he may earn his first-ever Oscar nomination for his performance.