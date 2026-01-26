Fans who watched the January 2026 edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event may have noticed a change to color commentator Wade Barrett‘s look.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Barrett debuted an all-grey hairstyle. Usually, he has some darker color in his hair. Now, he is letting the grey out.

Barrett, 45, took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask for fans' opinions on the matter. He wants to know if he should continue dyeing his hair or let it remain grey. Of course, he joked that he is dyeing his hair grey and that his “natural, youthful” hair color is a “dark brown.”

A lot of talking points coming out of #SNME, the biggest one being this: Should I continue dyeing my hair grey, or should I let it go back to its natural, youthful, dark brown? pic.twitter.com/bsBLgxzCAP — Stu Bennett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 (@StuBennett) January 25, 2026

Fans weighed in on WWE commentator Wade Barrett's question about his new look

Fans were eager to chime in on the matter once Barrett opened the floor for discussion. One account simply said, “BALD,” in all caps. Another said, “You look too good like this to change it.”

It did appear most fans were supportive of his hair being grey. One fan commented that he looks “wiser” with it this way. “Leave it [grey], embrace the [grey],” they commented with a praying hands emoji.

WWE fans will have to wait and see if Barrett keeps his hair grey. He will likely be back on commentary during the Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. So, fans will be able to see what his verdict is.

Barrett retired from in-ring competition in 2016. He left WWE and would work for various promotions in non-wrestling roles. Barrett rejoined WWE in 2020 as a color commentator. He has moved between Monday Night RAW and SmackDown in recent years. Currently, he and Joe Tessitore are the commentator duo on SmackDown.