WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is finally here and is filled with a short yet exciting card. With competent matches booked for the show, fans all across the world and at the Bell Centre will be geared up to watch Drew McIntyre's next challenger.

The card also features a WWE Women's tag team championship match alongside a grudge bout between Cody Rhodes and the recently returned Jacob Fatu. Unlike regular WWE PLEs, Saturday Night's Main Event will be available for fans to stream on Peacock in the USA, Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app in India, and WWE's official YouTube channel across other major International markets. Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at the Bell Centre, Montreal, on Jan. 24, 2026.

With four huge matches confirmed for the show, here are ClutchPoints' predictions for Saturday Night's Main Event.

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

Earlier this month, in Jan. 2026, Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes to finally win his WWE Championship. However, the win occurred after Jacob Fatu made his surprising return and attacked both McIntyre and Rhodes. While the “Samoan Werewolf” was busy attacking Rhodes, McIntyre found an opportunity and escaped the steel cage to win the match.

Since then, Rhodes has been involved in a heated feud with Fatu for costing him his title. The upcoming bout between the two pro-wrestling veterans is expected to be an action-filled one with several high-flying and risky spots. While Rhodes is a favorite to win the match, WWE can pull a surprising move and have Fatu win the bout, gaining him immense momentum.

With “The American Nightmare” no longer carrying the championship, he does not need to win every match. A little interference from McIntyre toward the closing moments of the match can effectively lead to Fatu securing the victory. Fresh off an injury and back into action, a win over Rhodes can do wonders for Fatu's career.

Our prediction: Jacob Fatu def. Cody Rhodes.

Following her return at Survivor Series: WarGames, Liv Morgan already finds herself in the championship competition. Tagging along with Roxanne Perez, Morgan has been on the hunt for the women's tag team titles now held by Rhiyo (Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky).

While Rhiyo won the titles from Kabuki Warriors recently, they are now set to defend them against The Judgment Day. The match is expected to get dirty with The Judgment Day trying cunning tactics, possibly getting Raquel Rodriguez involved. However, with tension developing amongst the members of the faction, Rodriguez's interference is likely to cost Morgan and Perez the titles, leading to more tension.

Our prediction: Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky def. Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez.

Article Continues Below

Involved in a tense rivalry with Gunther and set to collide with him at Royal Rumble 2026 with his career on the line, AJ Styles now has an equally challenging match scheduled at Saturday Night's Main Event. Styles will face off against old WWE and NJPW rival, Shinsuke Nakamura.

The two share a storied rivalry dating back to their days in Japan. While Styles once defeated Nakamura at WrestleMania, that was years ago. Looking forward to avenging Cena's submission loss to Gunther, Styles will be in a warm-up match against Nakamura. Based on the circumstances, it is highly unlikely that Nakamura will emerge victorious ahead of Styles' big and potentially retirement match.

With the odds already stacked against him, “The Phenomenal One” is expected to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, possibly using the Calf-Crusher and strengthen his position against “The Ring General.”

Our prediction: AJ Styles def. Shinsuke Nakamura.

4. Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn

All four men recently defeated four equally eligible competitors to earn a spot in the four-way battle at Saturday Night's Main Event. The winner of the match will receive an opportunity against Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A no-disqualification match, the bout is expected to get violent with Williams trying heelish tactics to win the match. Orton and Priest are both former World champions and are not expected to win the match. However, with Williams' recent success on the NXT roster and Zayn's hometown advantage, both these men emerge as the favorites to win the bout.

However, based on Williams' lack of experience on the main roster, he is not likely to take home the victory. On the other hand, WWE has often teased Sami Zayn in the World title picture, and Saturday Night's Main Event could act as the perfect opportunity for Zayn to win in his hometown to a roaring crowd and later go on to face McIntyre in Saudi Arabia.

Our prediction: Sami Zayn def. Trick Williams, Damian Priest, and Randy Orton.