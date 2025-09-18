Without a doubt, the biggest feud of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes‘ career is with the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, who have not crossed paths in a long time. Even the “American Nightmare” knows it.

Appearing on First Take, Rhodes was asked by Stephen A. Smith about his biggest feud. Rhodes didn't hesitate before explaining why it is Reigns.

“For sure it's gonna be Roman Reigns,” Rhodes said. “Roman Reigns held the center of all of wrestling for a while. When I went out there and did everything and tried to make as much noise, create all kinds of different worlds from myself, he held the center, he was WWE's guy, and he stayed their guy, whereas I came in as a disrupter.”

While their feud was scripted, Rhodes and Reigns' feud was “filled with respect.” Make no mistake, they were not only vying for the Undisputed WWE Championship, they were competing for the top spot in the company.

Rhodes “needs” someone like Reigns. He knows the “Tribal Chief” could step up to challenge him for the top spot at any point, and he will have to answer the call.

Having a presence like Reigns in the locker room keeps Rhodes alert. Still, he wants him to stick around for the long haul so they can continue pushing each other. “Roman keeps me on my toes,” he conceded. “I hope he's around for years to come. I need a Roman Reigns.”

He further explained that Reigns is “the one that I'm always having to keep an eye out for, even as WWE Champion. Roman, any day, can step in and be the face of the company.”

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' WWE feud

As Rhodes mentioned, he and Reigns are fine off-screen. They both will star in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Rhodes will play Guile, and Reigns plays Akuma.

Previously, Rhodes dethroned Reigns during his 1,316-day Undisputed WWE Championship reign at WrestleMania 40. Reigns had retained the championship one year earlier at WrestleMania 39.

Following their WrestleMania 40 clash, Rhodes and Reigns teamed up at Bad Blood in October 2024. They faced the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. It came after Reigns made his long-awaited return to WWE following his post-WrestleMania 40 hiatus at SummerSlam to interfere in Sikoa's match against Rhodes for the WWE Championship.