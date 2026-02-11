Going to make content at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, Indiana, was not cheap for YouTuber and TNA wrestler BDE.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, BDE revealed how much he spent on Royal Rumble tickets in 2025 to make WWE content for his YouTube channel. It cost about $20,000, which was risky. “That was a big risk — that was a really big risk,” he conceded.

And no, BDE was not given the ticket via a sponsorship or WWE. He paid for it out of pocket, and the “big risk” paid off for the young YouTuber. The video has millions of views, but BDE knew success was not guaranteed when making the purchase.

“On one hand, I was excited, because I was like, I've never sat that close at a wrestling show before, so I was like, Either way, it's gonna be awesome. But I was like, I really hope the ROI (Return On Investment) is gonna be there.”

Now, he did have to get his business manager on board to make it happen. The manager wanted to ensure BDE had ideas to make the money back.

Ultimately, it was the biggest purchase BDE has made, and luckily, it worked out. He made his money back before even filming the video, but he concluded that he had “never dropped that much money in my life.”

BDE's WWE Royal Rumble YouTube video

BDE posted a video titled “I Bought A $20,000 Ticket To The WWE Royal Rumble!” after going to the 2025 Royal Rumble. He sat right behind the iconic Green Shirt Guy fan ringside.

The vlog showed his experience at the event. He got to witness Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair win their respective Royal Rumble matches from the best seat in the house.

It's unknown if he intends to take such a “big risk” again with a future WWE PLE. Perhaps he will eventually do it at another marquee PLE like WrestleMania.

BDE recently signed with TNA in January 2026 as an in-ring performer. This comes after his appearance at Bound for Glory in 2025.