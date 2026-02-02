While he still got to sit front row, iconic WWE fan Green Shirt Guy wasn't on the hard cam side of the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE, which the “Maverick” and Vision member Logan Paul took notice of.

The Green Shirt Guy uploaded a video of his interaction with Paul during the Royal Rumble match. Paul took aim at him for not sitting in his usual spot.

At one point, Paul was on the floor at ringside. He noticed Green Shirt Guy and began telling him off, taking aim at his signature goatee.

“Couldn't afford the seats on the other side this time, huh? ‘Cause you don't got that guap,” Paul said. “All you've got is a stupid goatee. You're not even on TV this time, bubba.”

Was the Green Shirt Guy at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble?

Green Shirt Guy was at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, as Paul pointed out, he was not sitting in his usual spot.

Usually, the Green Shirt Guy is sitting on the opposite side, making him visible from the front row during WWE broadcasts. He is seen at almost every PLE in the front row.

Other WWE fans speculate how he even gets these premium seats. WWE president Nick Khan explained it to Paul on his Impaulsive podcast.

“One of the sister companies of WWE and UFC is On Location, which is VIP hospitality and entertainment,” said Khan. “So, he pays for his seats, he pays a premium for those seats with On Location, and that's why he gets to be in the front row.”

So, there is no greater conspiracy at play. Some fans have theorized that he was “struck” during a previous WWE event, leading him to get “front row seats for life.” However, Khan was quick to shut that down.

Paul lasted over 25 minutes in the 2026 Royal Rumble. He teamed up with some of his Vision stablemates, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory, and made it to the final four. However, he was eliminated by the eventual winner, Roman Reigns.