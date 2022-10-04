Decoding the latest round of WWE White Rabbit rumors

Another week, another QR code briefly flashing across the screen on a WWE show to add yet another puzzle piece to the White Rabbit mystery. So what can it be this time? Does it just say, “Bray Wyatt is coming back at Extreme Rules,” as some fans hope to see, or is this instead another cryptic chapter in the ARG folks even outside of the professional wrestling world are complementing?

Well, check it out for yourself, as DraVen shared the image for everyone who wasn’t who doesn’t watch their weekly wrestling programming with a QR reader in hand.

Alright, a lot to unpack here. First and foremost, the top picture is of the Bible’s Samson and Delilah, whom Wyatt has shared a picture of before here. Under the picture, there is a link to another page on WWE’s website, – click here – which sends you to another picture with a code written on the bottom (6901209258022) that sends you to a drink called White Rabbit Milk. Interesting, right? But wait, that’s not all. No, when you split the URL up and use it as latitude and longitude coordinates, it takes you to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia, where Extreme Rules is being held this weekend.

It gets better after that. Under the picture, there’s a collection of hidden letters that–as “Innovator of Misbehavior” on Twitter pointed out–spells out “before me things created were none, save things Eternal, and eternal I endure. All hope abandon, ye who enter here,” in the language of the Yautja from the movie Predator. This line is written by Dante Alighieri and is quite possibly the most famous line from his epic poem Dante’s Inferno, as translated by Insiders Pro Wrestling, and again is a callback to Wyatt’s Twitter, as he shared a picture Dante and Virgil back in July.

And that just leaves the blue photo at the bottom of the page, which, as Twitter user Mr. Zisue pointed out, spells out MTA4MJI= when viewed through a magic eye. This code, as Twitter’s Cervine explained, translates to 10822, which, when separated with dashes, becomes 10-8-22 (aka the date of Extreme Rules).

Throw that all together, and what do you have? Well, it sure seems like the White Rabbit mystery will be further revealed at Extreme Rules one way or another.

Even Superstars are being kept in the dark about WWE’s White Rabbit

When asked if she knew who the White Rabbit could be by Steven Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Raquel Rodriquez gave her definitive knowledge and even a few theories of her own.

“Honestly, I am just as confused and lost as y’all are,” Rodriquez declared. “I’m doing the same thing with the QR codes, I’m trying to figure it out. There’s so many ideas of who it could be out there right? Of course it could be…”

Now, as Fightful pointed out in their expert transcription of the interview , at this point, the screen turns into a white rabbit, with the audio trailing off before Rodriquez could finish off her statement. Could Rodriquez have gotten too close, and WWE censored her? Is this all a conspiracy? Fortunately, the feed returned shortly thereafter.

“…Really anything honestly. I don’t know. I can’t even give you my theory because I’m just as confused as you guys are.”

Dave Meltzer has wild theory on the “original” White Rabbit

Speaking on the topic of the White Rabbit and Wyatt’s return, Dave Meltzer presented a wild theory, as passed along by Shiven Sachdeva of Sporskeeda.

”There was a quick buzzard spot during a backstage interview on Raw, and the source code on the website includes the opening lines of the Aleister Black theme, ‘No man is ever truly good. No man is ever truly evil’ meaning when this was first done, they expected Black or wanted to tease Black,” Meltzer noted.

Now granted, there’s no link to where Meltzer spoke this line, so it’s possible this was very early on in the White Rabbit saga, but there is some truth to the line of thinking, as the lines ‘No man is ever truly good. No man is ever truly evil” was included in the code of one of the teasers, and there was a quick buzzard spot during a backstage interview on RAW. Still, if the original intention was to bring back Black instead of Wyatt, that certainly isn’t the plan now, as there are just too many connections to the former “Fiend,” and fans are a bit too deep down the rabbit hole to be satisfied with any other outcome.