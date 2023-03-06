WWF Celebrity Legend Zeus, best known for his high-profile rivalry with Hulk Hogan in the late 90s, makes his WWE 2K debut as part of a WWE 2K23 DLC. Zeus will appear as part of the fourth DLC, “Revel in Wyatt Pack,” which comes out on July 19, 2023.

Played by the actor whose real name is Tommy Lister, Zeus was a character from the 1998 film No Holds Barred. After losing to Rip Thomas in the film, Zeus turned into a real person and followed Hulk Hogan in real life to exact his revenge. Hogan, after all, played the character of Rip Thomas in the film, so it probably made sense in the mind of Vince McMahon back then. But regardless, the resulting rivalry between Hogan and Zeus was so popular that it made professional wrestling more appealing to the mainstream audience, truly connecting the then-WWF with Hollywood. This connection remains today, as WrestleMania returns to Hollywood this year, so his legacy in the wrestling world is indelible.

The character debuted in WWF as “Zeus: The Human Wrecking Machine” and was known for his “Aw! Aw!” catchphrase. Although he was an interesting character, Zeus didn’t stay long in WWF, but he did have memorable matches alongside “Macho Man” Randy Savage against Hogan and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and his alliance with “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase heading into the 1989 Survivor Series. Everything eventually went full circle as the duo of Zeus and Macho Man were defeated by Hogan and Beefcake in a steel cage match in the 1989 No Holds Barred pay-per-view.

Sadly, we won’t be able to recreate these iconic matches as Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake has been snubbed by Visual Concepts and will not be part of the WWE 2K23 roster. But we’re sure that the community will make sure that this gap will immediately be addressed, especially since this year’s version of the Creation Suite is advertised to be much more powerful.