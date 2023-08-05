Justin Thomas has learned how the other half has lived this year. Instead of dominating on the PGA Tour with his length, accuracy and clutch putting, Thomas has been searching for the formula that has helped him become one of the game's best players. As he competes in the Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC, Thomas ranks 70th in the FedEx Cup standings.

"Obviously I didn't want to be in this position."@JustinThomas34, who's currently projected 70th in the #FedExCup standings, spoke with @Amanda_Balionis about his mindset going into the final round @WyndhamChamp pic.twitter.com/FmyRxVPYuT — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) August 5, 2023

In prior years, Thomas would regularly find himself within the top 20. This year he has struggled to play the kind of golf that golf fans know he can deliver. Thomas is one of the Tiger Woods' closest friends on the tour and it's clear that Woods has always had maximum respect for his game.

Thomas has been seen as one of the current generation's top players. With the FedEx Cup playoffs starting August 10, he has been desperate to turn his game around.

That may be happening at the Wyndham Championship, where Thomas fired a 66 in the third round, and that came on the heels of a 65 in the second round. Going into the final round of the championship, Thomas is 9 under par. That's 9 strokes off the pace set by tournament leader Billy Horschel, but it's very encouraging to Thomas.

Justin Thomas feels like he is starting turn the corner with his game. “I didn't want to be in this position,” Thomas said. “But I'm excited for this opportunity and I'm trying to be as positive as I can be about it. I've put myself in a position where I can not only advance, but have a chance to contend.”