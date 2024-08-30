ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Wyoming-Arizona State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Wyoming-Arizona State.

The Wyoming Cowboys ride into 2024 with a new head coach. Craig Bohl led the program for the past several seasons. He has retired from coaching and has handed the baton to his successor, Jay Sawvel, who was promoted internally from defensive coordinator and will try his hand at head coaching. Sawvel is a disciple of Jerry Kill. Sawwel worked at Northern Illinois and Minnesota under Kill before going to Wake Forest and then Wyoming as an assistant coach. Now he gets his chance to lead a program.

Wyoming begins the Sawvel era against Arizona State and second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham, who did a good job in 2023 even though Arizona State's record did not reflect it. ASU had a losing record and did not make a bowl game, but anyone who followed that team will tell you that Dillingham got as much out of it as he realistically could. Dillingham used all kinds of innovative and funky formations to get opposing teams off balance. He upset UCLA on the road in one of the bigger ASU wins of the season. Arizona State was crushed by injuries all season long. The Sun Devils were missing several offensive linemen for most of the season and had no depth. They had to go very deep into their depth chart and play highly inexperienced players. The season was exhausting, but Dillingham learned how to be a head coach and the players learned how to deal with highly adverse game situations. Now that Arizona State is in the Big 12, it will be fascinating to see if ASU has to adjust to its new surroundings, or if the real adjustment is for all the Big 12 teams who don't know what Dillingham has in store for them. Wyoming gets a taste of what a new-look Arizona State team might bring to the table in a highly intriguing late-night game on Saturday.

Here are the Wyoming-Arizona State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wyoming-Arizona State Odds

Wyoming: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +220

Arizona State: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 48.5 (-106)

Under: 48.5 (-114)

How to Watch Wyoming vs Arizona State

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys are getting a little more than a touchdown on the spread. As long as they keep this game close, they should cover. Arizona State performed well last season, given all the injuries it had, but this is a new team which might not have the same chemistry as last year's squad. It might at least take some time for the ASU roster and the ASU offense to truly come together and become a smooth, seamless, effective force. ASU might be good in mid-October or early November, but at the start of the season, we should see rough edges from the Sun Devils, enough to allow Wyoming to stay very close and ultimately cover.

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State went through so much adversity last year that the 2024 team should be able to win more games than it did in 2023. Players who were lower on the depth chart got a lot of meaningful playing time. This should give Arizona State a better, deeper roster with more tested, proven players this season. Dillingham was impressive in his rookie season as a head coach. He should be better in Year 2, and this game against Wyoming should reflect as much.

Final Wyoming-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

A first-year head coach against a second-year head coach in a season opener? That feels volatile and uncertain. We'll pass.

Final Wyoming-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State -7.5