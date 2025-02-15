ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado State Rams are in trouble. They needed to pick off some high-end wins in their most recent Mountain West basketball games, and they simply could not get the job done. Losing to New Mexico and Utah State, the teams at the top of the Mountain West standings, makes it that much harder for the Rams to move upward on the bubble. If this team is on the bubble, it is at the very bottom of it. The Rams might not even be on the bubble, but if they are, they're in the back of the line, well behind 15-20 other teams they need to pass in order to have a real chance. If there's a piece of good news for CSU, it is only this: There is still a full month until Selection Sunday, March 16. If Colorado State can win several games in a row, then we can talk. There is still just enough runway for Colorado State to land the plane, but time and fuel are both running out. The Rams need to stack some wins and enter the second week of March with a realistic shot at a bid when they play in the Mountain West Tournament.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mountain West is endlessly competitive. We saw this in Wyoming's narrow loss at New Mexico earlier this week. The Cowboys went off as 16.5-point underdogs but took the Lobos to the wire and covered the spread with ease. Colorado State is a decent team but not an especially good team. The Rams are not likely to make the NCAA Tournament. If Wyoming could come close to beating New Mexico, the first-place team in the Mountain West, it can definitely do the same versus Colorado State, which is not nearly as good as UNM. Moreover, Colorado State-Wyoming is a rivalry game. These schools don't like each other. Wyoming will get after it in this game and will remain close enough to cover.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State is in a desperate spot. The Rams have to be able to win the rest of their games just to have a chance of making the NCAA Tournament. It's that bad. This is a team which is not remotely close to the bubble. After losing to Utah State, CSU basically needs to get on a five-game winning streak to make the NCAA Tournament a real discussion in March. Just one or two — even three — wins won't cut it. This team has not done enough work this season to get especially close to the bubble. Boise State is not likely to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Broncos are still in a much better position than Colorado State. San Diego State is squarely on the bubble in a 50-50 position. Colorado State has to win five games in a row to fully insert itself into the bubble conversation. Given that state of urgency, the Rams — playing at home — should be fired up for this game and intent on blowing the doors off a Wyoming side which has to be dejected and dispirited after losing a close one at New Mexico earlier in the week.

Final Wyoming-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Wyoming, but Wyoming is the inferior team in this matchup, and that usually makes us unwilling to officially recommend the underdog pick against the spread. Stay away from this game.

